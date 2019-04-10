David’s Pork Parmesan

Posted 10:10 am, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:00AM, April 10, 2019

David's Pork Parmesan

4 eight oz rib chops with bone
½ c. flour
Salt and black pepper
1 egg beaten
½ c. milk
A couple dashes of favorite hot sauce (Frank’s)
2 c. panko breadcrumbs
1 tsp dried oregano
½ tsp garlic powder
½  c. grated parmesan cheese
2 tbs fresh parsley minced
1 ½ c. vegetable oil

Suggestion: serve with pasta and tomato sauce

We are going to pound the pork chops to be about  1/8 to ¼ inch thick. The easiest way to do this is to place 1 chop in a gallon size zip lock bag and carefully pound it with a meat mallet or small heavy pan. Carefully work your way up close to the bone. Repeat with remaining chops. Season with a little salt and pepper.
Set out three dishes about an inch deep. (This is a good place to use disposable aluminum pans.)
Add flour to first dish along with a little salt and pepper.
Mix beaten egg, milk, and hot sauce in second dish.
In the third pan, mix panko bread crumbs, oregano, garlic powder,  ¼ c. of the parmesan cheese and half of the parsley .

To bread the chops, one at a time, dredge in flour, shake off excess, egg mixture next, and then the bread crumbs. Repeat with remaining chops.
Heat oil in a  12 inch skillet over high heat (about 350). Test with a pinch of bread crumbs. They should sizzle.
Cook 2 at a time , about 3 minutes a side. The cutlets should be a nice golden brown. Remove from pan and place on a baking sheet pan with a rack or paper towels. You can keep these warm in a 200 degree oven while you cook remaining chops.  Top with the rest of the parmesan and parsley and serve.

Enjoy!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.