David's Pork Parmesan

4 eight oz rib chops with bone

½ c. flour

Salt and black pepper

1 egg beaten

½ c. milk

A couple dashes of favorite hot sauce (Frank’s)

2 c. panko breadcrumbs

1 tsp dried oregano

½ tsp garlic powder

½ c. grated parmesan cheese

2 tbs fresh parsley minced

1 ½ c. vegetable oil

Suggestion: serve with pasta and tomato sauce

We are going to pound the pork chops to be about 1/8 to ¼ inch thick. The easiest way to do this is to place 1 chop in a gallon size zip lock bag and carefully pound it with a meat mallet or small heavy pan. Carefully work your way up close to the bone. Repeat with remaining chops. Season with a little salt and pepper.

Set out three dishes about an inch deep. (This is a good place to use disposable aluminum pans.)

Add flour to first dish along with a little salt and pepper.

Mix beaten egg, milk, and hot sauce in second dish.

In the third pan, mix panko bread crumbs, oregano, garlic powder, ¼ c. of the parmesan cheese and half of the parsley .

To bread the chops, one at a time, dredge in flour, shake off excess, egg mixture next, and then the bread crumbs. Repeat with remaining chops.

Heat oil in a 12 inch skillet over high heat (about 350). Test with a pinch of bread crumbs. They should sizzle.

Cook 2 at a time , about 3 minutes a side. The cutlets should be a nice golden brown. Remove from pan and place on a baking sheet pan with a rack or paper towels. You can keep these warm in a 200 degree oven while you cook remaining chops. Top with the rest of the parmesan and parsley and serve.

Enjoy!