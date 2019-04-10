David's Pork Parmesan
4 eight oz rib chops with bone
½ c. flour
Salt and black pepper
1 egg beaten
½ c. milk
A couple dashes of favorite hot sauce (Frank’s)
2 c. panko breadcrumbs
1 tsp dried oregano
½ tsp garlic powder
½ c. grated parmesan cheese
2 tbs fresh parsley minced
1 ½ c. vegetable oil
Suggestion: serve with pasta and tomato sauce
We are going to pound the pork chops to be about 1/8 to ¼ inch thick. The easiest way to do this is to place 1 chop in a gallon size zip lock bag and carefully pound it with a meat mallet or small heavy pan. Carefully work your way up close to the bone. Repeat with remaining chops. Season with a little salt and pepper.
Set out three dishes about an inch deep. (This is a good place to use disposable aluminum pans.)
Add flour to first dish along with a little salt and pepper.
Mix beaten egg, milk, and hot sauce in second dish.
In the third pan, mix panko bread crumbs, oregano, garlic powder, ¼ c. of the parmesan cheese and half of the parsley .
To bread the chops, one at a time, dredge in flour, shake off excess, egg mixture next, and then the bread crumbs. Repeat with remaining chops.
Heat oil in a 12 inch skillet over high heat (about 350). Test with a pinch of bread crumbs. They should sizzle.
Cook 2 at a time , about 3 minutes a side. The cutlets should be a nice golden brown. Remove from pan and place on a baking sheet pan with a rack or paper towels. You can keep these warm in a 200 degree oven while you cook remaining chops. Top with the rest of the parmesan and parsley and serve.
Enjoy!