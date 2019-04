× Cleveland police search for endangered 65-year-old man

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police have issued an alert for a missing endangered man.

Frederick Johnson is 65.

He was last seen at E. 126th Street and Abell Avenue, which is about a mile away from where he lives.

Johnson hasn’t been seen since Saturday. A missing persons report was filed for him Tuesday.

If you have any information, call (216)664-4477.

