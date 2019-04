Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - It's not going to feel like spring Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay mostly chilly.

North wind bouncing off the lake will keep most areas feeling like they're in the 30s. We're starting off 15 degrees colder than yesterday.

There is a chance of a wintry mix Thursday morning, but then the temperatures will rebound.

High temps could reach 70.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

