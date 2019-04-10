× Bill mandating Ohio students learn cursive writing by 5th grade officially in effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio students officially must learn cursive. A bill signed into law by then-Governor John Kasich last year has gone into effect, mandating schools in the state to teach students to write legibly in cursive by fifth grade.

Under Amended Substitute House Bill 58, the Ohio Department of Education must include supplemental materials in cursive handwriting in the English Language Arts Model Curriculum.

The bill states students need to be able to print letters and words legibly by the third grade. By the end of the fifth grade, children must know how to write in cursive.

The bill went into effect on March 20.

It also states that the new instructional materials shall be added to the curriculum no later than July 1 and are to be updated periodically.

The writing curriculum’s implementation will be overseen by the Ohio Department of Education.

Click here to read HB 58 in its entirety.

Continuing coverage, here.