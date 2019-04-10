South Carolina college student dies after ‘accidental fall’ at Hilton Head frat party

HILTON HEAD, South Carolina — A 20-year-old college student died at a fraternity party on South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island Saturday morning.

Caroline Smith, a Furman University student from the Atlanta area, died after an “accidental fall,” according to an obituary on the Dignity Memorial Funeral Home website.

Witnesses reported that Smith said she didn’t feel well, and moments later, fell to the ground and was unresponsive, CNN affiliate WSAV3 reported.

“I need an EMT. I think she’s dying. She just fell and hit her head,” a caller told a 911 dispatcher, according to the affiliate.

Furman University said in a Facebook post that she was at an off-campus event in Hilton Head.

The Kappa Alpha fraternity’s national office confirmed the Furman chapter organized the Friday night party.

According to The Island Packet, a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office found Smith was drinking at the party.

The report said Smith was talking with her boyfriend in a backroom of a warehouse when she said she did not feel well.

“Moments later (the boyfriend) advised she fell to the ground and was unresponsive,” the report said, according to The Island Packet.

The Island Packet reported that Smith’s older brother was at the event and told investigators he was not aware of any medical issues his sister might have had.