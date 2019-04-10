13-year-old charged with murdering 14-year-old girl in Canton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio - A 13-year-old boy charged with the murder of 14-year-old Sylvia McGee will face a judge in Stark County Juvenile Court Wednesday.

Tuesday the boy was charged with aggravated murder. He is the same teen who was charged with obstruction early in the investigation for lying to police.

Under Ohio law, a juvenile must be 14 to charge as an adult.

The body of Sylvia McGee was found on March 30 in an alley.

She was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

