13-year-old charged with murdering 14-year-old girl in Canton enters not true plea

CANTON, Ohio - A 13-year-old boy charged with the murder of 14-year-old Sylvia McGee appeared in Stark County Juvenile Court on Wednesday. He entered a plea of not true.

On Tuesday, the boy was charged with aggravated murder. He is the same teen who was charged with obstruction early in the investigation for lying to police.

Under Ohio law, a juvenile must be 14 to be charged as an adult.

The body of Sylvia McGee was found on March 30 in an alley.

She was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

The pretrial for the juvenile is schedule for May 28.

