CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are investigating a homicide on the westside.

Around 11:45 p.m., police responded to the scene near Fortune Avenue near Bosworth Road.

One man had been killed in a shooting.

Crime scene and homicide detectives were seen combing the scene.

Police have not identified the victim and have not said if they are looking for a suspect.

