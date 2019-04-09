Video shows Indians celebrating Carlos Santana, Hanley Ramirez becoming American citizens

Francisco Lindor on Tuesday posted video on Instagram showing the Indians celebrating two of their teammates.

Lindor wrote, “Everyone take a second to congratulate @hanleyramirez13 & @slamtana_41 on becoming American citizens and on slamtantas birthday.”

The celebration included a cake and photos, too. See Lindor’s post, below.

Last week, Terry Francona proudly announced that Santana and Hanley Ramirez were a step closer to U.S. citizenship after passing their required tests. Francona said he doubted Santana passed, so he made him show him the test.

“He came in and he had the questions on his phone, so we looked through the first 10,” Francona said. “He got nine of them right. I got seven.”

Santana and Ramirez will be sworn in as citizens on April 19.

