× Utility worker seriously injured after being struck by SUV in Ashland County

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP- The Ohio State Highway Patrol Ashland Post is investigating an accident that injured a utility worker.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, troopers say a 2006 Chevrolet Trail Blazer was traveling westbound on County Road 40 near Township Road 581 when it struck a utility truck that was pulled over on the right side of the road working on powerlines. After striking the truck, the Blazer swerved left and struck a utility worker that was standing by the truck.

The impact caused the victim to go airborne and land in front of the truck. He was flown to Akron City Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of Blazer, George Sims, 78, was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.