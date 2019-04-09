‘Trying to move foward’: Johnny Manziel says he’s going by a new name these days

Say goodbye to ‘Johnny Football.’

The former Cleveland Brown is giving himself a name change.

Manziel appeared on talk radio program “The Dan Patrick Show” on Monday, saying he now goes by ‘John’ rather than ‘Johnny.’

The player won the Heisman Trophy before he was drafted by the Browns but had a less than ideal exit from the team after a series of off-field troubles. He then had a brief stint in the Canadian Football League.

Manziel said he is trying to turn the page and move forward.

“I actually go by John these days, so you know I’m just trying turn over the page and move forward a little bit,” he said Monday.

When asked if he was growing up, he replied: “Getting there I guess.”

He went on to talk about his future in football.

Listen below:

More on Manziel here.