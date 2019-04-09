Strongsville police join in search for German shepherd hit by car

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — The Strongsville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing dog who is injured.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page on Tuesday, the German shepherd has been missing from Abbey Road in North Royalton since March 10.

Police say the pup was hit by a car on Thursday evening and is limping. He has lost a lot of weight and police say he lost his collar. The dog was last seen running West on Wallings Road on Saturday evening.

Police ask that if you see the dog, please contact Bill at 209-756-8938.