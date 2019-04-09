× Statewide Missing Adult Alert issued for Columbus man who has dementia

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Authorities are looking for a 71-year-old man who walked away from his home on Tuesday afternoon and hasn’t returned.

The Missing Adult Alert for Walter Edwards was issued by Columbus police, and is statewide.

Police say Mr. Edwards has dementia. He is 5’10” tall, weighs 160 lbs, and has gray hair and black eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black/gold OSU sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black/gold tennis shoes. Mr. Edwards wears glasses and uses a cane.

Please call 911 if you see him. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.