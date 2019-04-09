South Euclid police find driver asleep behind the wheel with two young children in car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH EUCLID - A man is facing several charges, including operating a vehicle while impaired, after South Euclid police found him asleep behind the wheel of his pickup.

South Euclid police say Macarthur Williams, was arrested Sunday evening after they spotted his truck in the turn lane on South Green Road.

The Fox 8 I-Team obtained police dash and body camera video of the incident.

"The vehicle was stopped at a traffic light, and the light cycled through several times and the vehicle failed to move," said Assistant Police Chief Joe Mays.

Officers stated they approached the truck and found the man was asleep with his foot on the brake.

Police had to knock on the driver's window a few times before the driver woke up.

Reports state another adult and two young children were also in the vehicle.

"When the officer made contact he smelled an alcoholic beverage and burning marijuana," Mays said.

Williams is free on bond and due in court April 11.