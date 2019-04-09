Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana toddler believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

Left: Kristian Juarez. Right: Tishawn Blackwel (Photo Credit: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been issued in Indiana after the disappearance of a 19-month-old boy who is believed to be in extreme danger.

According to authorities, Kristian Juarez was last seen at 6 p.m. April 7. He was taken by his grandmother, Tishawn Blackwell, that day and has not yet been returned to his mother.

Authorities say Blackwell has her cell phone off and may be driving a stolen beige or tan 2005 Buick Rendezvous with Indiana plate #284TES. The vehicle allegedly belongs to the child’s mother.

According to authorities, the child may need medical assistance.

The two may be in a similar vehicle; a Beige/Tan 2005 Buick Rendezvous with Indiana Plate #284TES. (Photo Credit: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

Juarez is described as being two feet tall and weighing 25 pounds. He has black hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white onesie a black and white camo pants.

Blackwell, 48, is described as being 5’3″ tall and weighing 219 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray shirt and sandals.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either the child or the woman is asked to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540, 317-327-6541 or 911. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information leading to an arrest.

