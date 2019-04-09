Show Info: April 9, 2019
Vegan Bacon
We kicked off the show with a unique dish from Rosemary’s Vegan Daughter. She used eggplant to make a vegan bacon. You can find Rosemary’s Vegan Daughter at Vegan Market April 28th at Matchworks in Mentor. www.facebook.com/rosemarysvegandaughter
Easter basket ideas
Who said Easter baskets have to be loaded with candy? Laura Potter Sadowski from One World Shop featured several fair-trade gift ideas. One World Shop is located in Rocky River. www.oneworldshopcle.org
Easter egg display
It’s an Easter tradition that’s not to be missed. Hixon’s in Lakewood is hosting its annual Easter Egg Show. The show runs through Easter. www.HixsonsInc.com
Spring Allergies
When allergies kick up, you reach for medications. But what if certain foods could help relieve some of your symptoms? According to Meghan Sedivy from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, certain spices can help clear congestion. She also suggested vitamin C. www.freshthyme.com
Cookies for a cause
April is Autism Awareness Month. There’s a delicious way you can help! Panera has brought back its Pieces of Hope for Autism cookie campaign. 100% of cookie proceeds benefit autism research. You’ll find the cookies at participating Panera locations through Sunday. www.PaneraBread.com
Best BBQ in the city
Looking for a great place to lunch? Enjoy authentic barbecue at Ohio City BBQ on Lorain. www.OhioCityBBQ.com