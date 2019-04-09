× Show Info: April 9, 2019

Vegan Bacon

We kicked off the show with a unique dish from Rosemary’s Vegan Daughter. She used eggplant to make a vegan bacon. You can find Rosemary’s Vegan Daughter at Vegan Market April 28th at Matchworks in Mentor. www.facebook.com/rosemarysvegandaughter

Easter basket ideas

Who said Easter baskets have to be loaded with candy? Laura Potter Sadowski from One World Shop featured several fair-trade gift ideas. One World Shop is located in Rocky River. www.oneworldshopcle.org

Easter egg display

It’s an Easter tradition that’s not to be missed. Hixon’s in Lakewood is hosting its annual Easter Egg Show. The show runs through Easter. www.HixsonsInc.com

Spring Allergies

When allergies kick up, you reach for medications. But what if certain foods could help relieve some of your symptoms? According to Meghan Sedivy from Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, certain spices can help clear congestion. She also suggested vitamin C. www.freshthyme.com

Cookies for a cause

April is Autism Awareness Month. There’s a delicious way you can help! Panera has brought back its Pieces of Hope for Autism cookie campaign. 100% of cookie proceeds benefit autism research. You’ll find the cookies at participating Panera locations through Sunday. www.PaneraBread.com

Best BBQ in the city

Looking for a great place to lunch? Enjoy authentic barbecue at Ohio City BBQ on Lorain. www.OhioCityBBQ.com