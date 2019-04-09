Roller coaster weather ride continues with up and down temperatures

CLEVELAND- An active jet stream pattern means lots of temperature changes in the next 8 days. Some days cool, some days springlike warmth… but those changes also mean an opportunity for rainy intervals, specifically Friday and Sunday or Sunday night.
Here is your 8-day forecast:
- The pattern is still featuring up and down temperatures through April 20 as we indicated last week. Given the chances of precipitation every 3 days or so with little chance for a ridge of warmth to develop that lasts longer than a day or two. The possibility for light snow has dropped.
- Rainfall this week (April 7-12) looks to be above normal.