Roller coaster weather ride continues with up and down temperatures

Posted 11:04 pm, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23PM, April 9, 2019

CLEVELAND- An active jet stream pattern means lots of temperature changes in the next 8 days. Some days cool, some days springlike warmth… but those changes also mean an opportunity for rainy intervals, specifically Friday and Sunday or Sunday night.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

  • The pattern is still featuring up and down temperatures through April 20 as we indicated last week. Given the chances of precipitation every 3 days or so with little chance for a ridge of warmth to develop that lasts longer than a day or two.  The possibility for light snow has dropped.
  • Rainfall this week (April 7-12) looks to be above normal.

