Preliminary hearing scheduled for teen accused of molesting child

PAINESVILLE, Ohio – A 17-year-old who was arrested on charges of rape in Lake County is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday.

The teen was allegedly assaulted by Rick Adams when he was caught in the act.

“I kinda blacked out,” Adams said in an interview with the FOX 8 I-Team. “I saw a 17-year-old molesting a 5-year-old. I wanted to help the young boy and that was all I was thinking about was getting it stopped.”

The hearing will be the first step in determining whether the case will move forward in juvenile court or if the teen will be charged as an adult.

