× Police: Uber driver dropped woman off at airport, then broke into her home

SAN MATEO, California – Police in San Mateo, California arrested an Uber driver they say targeted the home of a woman he took to the airport.

Detectives arrested Jackie Gordon Wilson on a burglary charge.

The homeowner had video surveillance inside the home and called police, identifying the suspect on the video as her Uber driver.

Police identified him as the suspect in another burglary in a nearby neighborhood.

According to police, a search of Wilson’s home uncovered some of the stolen items.