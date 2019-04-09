Police find man, fiancee passed out at traffic light with two young kids, loaded gun in car

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A man faces charges after police say he and his fiancée passed out in their vehicle with two young children in the car.

According to South Euclid Police Department, it happened April 7 on South Green Road.

Police received a report of an erratic driver swerving all over the roadway and speeding. Officers found the vehicle stopped at a traffic light at South Green and Mayfield. The driver and his fiancée allegedly were asleep in the front seats.

Their 6-year-old daughter and 17-month-old son were asleep in their child restraint seats.

The driver, a CCW permit holder, also had a loaded handgun between the driver’s seat and center armrest.

The driver faces charges of OVI, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, child endangering and driver inattention.