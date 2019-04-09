Patrols stepped up in Elyria after report of driver approaching child

Posted 9:55 am, April 9, 2019

ELYRIA, Ohio – Elyria City Schools reports police are investigating a report of a driver approaching a child.

According to a Facebook post, someone in a newer black Chevy Impala was driving through the Eastern Heights neighborhood Monday night.

The driver reportedly approached a child after passing by 10 times, according to a police report.

The child says the driver asked her what her name was and how she was.

She says she gave him a false name and age and went home to tell her mother.

Her mom reported it to police.

EPD will step up patrols in the area as they investigate.

Google Map for coordinates 41.362163 by -82.091725.

