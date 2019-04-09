Patrols stepped up in Elyria after report of driver approaching child

ELYRIA, Ohio – Elyria City Schools reports police are investigating a report of a driver approaching a child.

According to a Facebook post, someone in a newer black Chevy Impala was driving through the Eastern Heights neighborhood Monday night.

The driver reportedly approached a child after passing by 10 times, according to a police report.

The child says the driver asked her what her name was and how she was.

She says she gave him a false name and age and went home to tell her mother.

Her mom reported it to police.

EPD will step up patrols in the area as they investigate.