One step closer to football season! Browns release preseason schedule
CLEVELAND-It’s getting us one step closer to football season!
The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday released its preseason schedule. The team said that means it’s one step closer to announcing the regular season schedule, which the NFL is expected to release later this month.
Here is the preseason line-up:
Week 1 (August 8-12): vs. Washington (at FirstEnergy Stadium)
Week 2 (August 15-19): at Indianapolis
Week 3 (August 22-26): at Tampa Bay
Week 4 (August 29-September 1): vs. Detroit (at FirstEnergy Stadium)
Specific times and dates will be announced by the Browns in the coming weeks. None of the Browns’ preseason opponents will appear on their regular season schedule.
**More stories on the Browns**
41.499320 -81.694361