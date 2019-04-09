One step closer to football season! Browns release preseason schedule

CLEVELAND-It’s getting us one step closer to football season!

The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday released its preseason schedule. The team said that means it’s one step closer to announcing the regular season schedule, which the NFL is expected to release later this month.

Here is the preseason line-up:

Week 1 (August 8-12): vs. Washington (at FirstEnergy Stadium)

Week 2 (August 15-19): at Indianapolis

Week 3 (August 22-26): at Tampa Bay

Week 4 (August 29-September 1): vs. Detroit (at FirstEnergy Stadium)

Specific times and dates will be announced by the Browns in the coming weeks. None of the Browns’ preseason opponents will appear on their regular season schedule.

