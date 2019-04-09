Ohio man who posed as missing boy to appear in federal court

CINCINNATI– The Medina man accused of impersonating a boy missing since 2011 will appear in federal court on Tuesday.

Brian Rini, 23, is charged with lying to federal agents. It carries a maximum sentence of eight years in prison.

Last week, Rini told police in Newport, Kentucky he was Timmothy Pitzen and claimed he just escaped from his captors, according to federal investigators. He refused to provide fingerprints, but DNA confirmed he was not the missing boy.

Rini learned about Pitzen’s disappearance from an episode of “20/20,” the indictment said. The episode recently re-aired.

Pitzen was 6 years old when he last seen with his mother at a water park in Wisconsin Dells, Wisc. on May 12, 2011. His mom took her own life, leaving a note, “You will never find him.” He would now be 14.

The search for Pitzen is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Department in Illinois at 630-256-5000 or the Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

