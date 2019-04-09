MGM Northfield Park to celebrate grand opening

NORTHFIELD, Ohio– The newly-renamed MGM Northfield Park will celebrate its grand opening during an event Tuesday afternoon.

MGM agreed to purchase Northfield Park, which includes bars, and more than 2,300 video lottery terminals, last year for $1 billion.

The restaurants, buffet and music hall were renamed to fit with MGM branding. The property will also have its own MGM lion statue.

The 1,900-seat concert hall, now called Center Stage, will host Billy Currington, the Righteous Brothers and Rob Thomas next month.

