Man on treadmill run over when car plows into California gym



Editor’s note: Some people may find the video disturbing.

CULVER CITY, California – Dramatic video shows the moment a car crashed through the window of a gym in Culver City, California.

A man on a treadmill was hit and thrown across the room.

Samuel Kiwasz only suffered minor injuries.

“I guess it wasn’t my time,” Kiwasz told KTLA.

The driver got out and checked on Kiwasz, and then got back in her car.

An off-duty police officer stopped her. No word on whether she’s facing charges.