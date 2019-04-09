Man charged with driving intoxicated in I-90 crash that killed father held on $500,000 bond

BRATENAHL, Ohio – A man was charged in connection with a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning on I-90 in Bratenahl has been ordered held on a $500,000 cash surety bond.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports Christopher Jackson, 36, faces multiple charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, receiving stolen property, operating a vehicle impaired (OVI), possession of marijuana, and failure to operate in marked lanes.

Authorities say a Kia driven by Jackson hit James Blankenship, 50, of Willowick, and his 26-year-old son, who were putting a car on a trailer.

James Blankenship was killed and his son was injured.

Jackson has been in jail since the crash.

Prosecutors say he has a previous criminal history and was just recently released from jail.

