Man charged with driving intoxicated in crash that killed father to face judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRATENAHL, Ohio - A man was charged in connection with a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning on I-90 in Bratenahl is due in court Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Christopher Jackson, 36, faces multiple charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, receiving stolen property, operating a vehicle impaired (OVI), possession of marijuana, and failure to operate in marked lanes.

Authorities say a Kia driven by Jackson hit James Blankenship, 50, of Willowick, and his 26-year-old son, who were putting a car on a trailer.

James Blankenship was killed and his son was injured.

Jackson is scheduled for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. He's been in jail since the crash.

**Continuing coverage**