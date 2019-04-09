Man arrested in hit-and-run death near MetroHealth held on $100,000 bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Davonte Long entered a plea of not guilty Tuesday on charges including aggravated homicide in the death of Camilo Gabriel.

Gabriel, 68, and his wife were in a crosswalk on their way to MetroHealth Medical Center on March 15 when they were hit by a car.

Police say that car was driven by Long.

21-year-old Long turned himself in on the charges March 26.

In court Tuesday, Gabriel's son asked the judge to increase the suggested bond.

Rafael Pedro argued that because Long left the scene, he would be likely to run.

The judge set the bond at $100,000, with the stipulation that Long will be required to wear a GPS monitor if he is able to make bond.

Long is scheduled for a pretrial April 16 at 9 a.m.

