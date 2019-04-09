Lake County teen accused of molesting child will be held in juvenile facility until next hearing

PAINESVILLE, Ohio – A 17-year-old who was arrested on charges of raping a child in Lake County will stay in a juvenile facility for now.

The teen was allegedly assaulted by Rick Adams when he was caught in the act.

“I kinda blacked out,” Adams said in an interview with the FOX 8 I-Team. “I saw a 17-year-old molesting a 5-year-old. I wanted to help the young boy and that was all I was thinking about was getting it stopped.”

A specialist will be evaluating the juvenile.

The next hearing has been scheduled for May 8.

The hearing will be the first step in determining whether the case will move forward in juvenile court or if the teen will be charged as an adult.

