John McCain’s beloved dog Burma dies in ‘tragic accident’

HIDDEN VALLEY, Ariz. — The family of the late Sen. John McCain announced Tuesday that her father’s beloved dog, Burma, died in a “tragic accident.”

McCain’s wife, Cindy, wrote on Instagram: “To all who loved our dear Burma. She died today in a tragic accident at our beloved Hidden Valley. She now frolicking with the one she loved most in heaven now .”

His daughter, Meghan, posted on Instagram: “Every time I think my heart can’t be broken any further…our dog Burma was my fathers birthday present years ago and was absolutely and truly devoted to him. She would never leave his side, followed him around every single step when he would walk around our ranch, slept by his side every night and we always said Chesapeake bay retrievers were the most affectionate breed of dogs. The love this dog gave him was equal to a family member. I love you Burma and hope you’re in heaven jumping into creeks, chasing sticks and fish with Dad.”

McCain passed away in August at the age of 81 following a battle with brain cancer.

His family over the years shared many photos of Burma at his side and at his gravesite after McCain’s burial.

Continuing coverage.