Intense bodycam video shows California officer rescuing choking baby



CULVER CITY, California – On March 22nd, Culver City police officer Brian Cappell said he was one street away from where he needed to be.

This video from his body worn camera shows him running towards a little girl named Aria who flagged him down and directed him to where her 9-month-old sister Harley was choking on a baby snack.

Officer Cappell arrived to find the baby’s mom holding little Harley, who wasn’t crying and had blood in her mouth.

“It always makes you nervous, but it’s one of those things but your training just kicks in,” said Officer Cappell.

Right away, Officer Cappell flipped the baby over and started striking her on the back.

The officer heard the cries and breathed a sigh of relief. Paramedics soon arrived and took over.

“As soon as we heard that cry it was like an angel. It was like god sent his angel through him,” said Janet Lockridge, Harley’s mother.

Harley’s mom says words can’t express how thankful she is to Officer Cappell for saving here daughter’s life.

They saw each other the next day.

“I asked him, I said can I just hug you? And I burst into tears and his first reaction was can I hold her,” said Lockridge.

Officer Cappell, Harley and her family were reunited once again at the Culver City city council meeting, where the officer was honored for his heroic actions.

“I’ve been here 19 years and I’ve never experienced something like this before,” said Officer Cappell. “It feels good, it feels good.”

“She would not be here if it wasn’t for him. So, we are grateful,” said Lockridge.