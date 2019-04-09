× Indians place Mike Clevinger on 10-day injured list

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians placed pitcher Mike Clevinger on the 10-day injured list, the team announced on Tuesday. The designation is retroactive to Monday.

The right-hander is dealing with a right upper back muscle strain, according to the team.

Clevinger left Saturday’s game after five scoreless innings with upper back tightness. He hasn’t allowed a run in 12 innings over his two starts.

The Tribe plays the Tigers in Detroit at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday. Corey Kluber, who is 0-2 this season, will take the the mound.

