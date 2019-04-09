Indians place Mike Clevinger on 10-day injured list

Posted 10:29 am, April 9, 2019, by

Starting pitcher Mike Clevinger #52 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field during the Indians Home Opener on April 1, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians placed pitcher Mike Clevinger on the 10-day injured list, the team announced on Tuesday. The designation is retroactive to Monday.

The right-hander is dealing with a right upper back muscle strain, according to the team.

Clevinger left Saturday’s game after five scoreless innings with upper back tightness. He hasn’t allowed a run in 12 innings over his two starts.

The Tribe plays the Tigers in Detroit at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday. Corey Kluber, who is 0-2 this season, will take the the mound.

More stories on the Cleveland Indians here

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.