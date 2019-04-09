I-Team: Inmate found with escape plan inside Cuyahoga County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Officials confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team, corrections officers found an inmate had an escape plan in his cell inside the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Investigators searched the cell after they say the inmate spit on a correction officer.

The county has not released photos of the escape plan, or a report on the incident. A spokesperson says the plan was not something developed in great detail. But, it did, in fact, alarm corrections officers.

Back in 2017, the I-Team revealed Cuyahoga County jail guards found a much more advanced escape plan. Investigators say accused killer Thomas Knuff had homemade sheriff’s badges, a blade made from a pair of eyeglasses, a homemade shirt, a hollowed out Bible to hide things and more.

Knuff goes on trial later this month suspected of killing two people. He will also face charges tied to the escape plan.

The inmate in the latest case will also likely face charges.