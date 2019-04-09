Health officials investigate after Olmsted Falls students fall ill on D.C. field trip

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio– The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is investigating after Olmsted Falls Middle School students fell ill on a trip to Washington D.C.

Officials from the board of health said they were at the school on Tuesday interviewing students and collecting data to determine a cause of the illness. There is no timeline for results.

The Olmsted Falls High School said it sent a letter to parents Monday afternoon, asking for permission to conduct the interviews. The district did not specify the type of illness or the number of students who were sick, only saying several.

More than 250 eighth-grade students, 20 staff members and 22 parent chaperones went on the field trip from April 3 to April 5.