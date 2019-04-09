Fox Recipe Box: Classic Wedge Salad

CLEVELAND, Oh — Instead of a simple tossed salad, why not set up a ‘wedge’ salad bar for Easter brunch or your next dinner party? It’s simple, fun and country chef Lee Ann Miller showed Fox 8’s Stacey Frey how it’s done. Lee Ann also shared two recipes for salad dressings.

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Classic Wedge Salad

1 head of iceberg lettuce- cored, washed and drained of excess water, cut into 4-5 wedges

Toppings

10 slices of bacon- 6 pieces cut up, drained and fried. 4 pieces fried as a whole slice of bacon

½ cup red onion, sliced thin

Small container cherry tomatoes- cut in half, drizzled with olive oil & sprinkled with salt

One to two ear of corn, cut off the cob & left raw

¾ cup frozen peas, thawed

Sliced or crumbled blue cheese

2-3 Avocado, sliced or cubed

Dressing Ingredients

½ cup mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream

1 Tablespoon real lemon juice

1 teaspoon dried chives

½ teaspoon dried dill

½ teaspoon dried garlic powder

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

3 Tablespoons fresh parsley

3 Tablespoons half & half, less if needed

Balsamic Drizzle (prepare right before serving)

½ cup balsamic vinegar

2 Tablespoons brown sugar

Instructions

Core, wash and cut iceberg lettuce into wedges (4-5 wedges per head).

Set each wedge on a plate.

Prepare toppings and set aside.

For dressing, combine all ingredients and mix with wire whisk. Chill in refrigerator if possible.

For Balsamic Drizzle, combine vinegar and brown sugar. In a small saucepan, over medium heat bring mixture to a boil. Remove from heat. (Pro Tip: The mixture thickens as it cools, it’s going to look like there is less than what you had when you began. This is why the “pros” call it a balsamic “reduction”).

Drizzle wedges with dressing first, then toppings (add blue cheese last), then balsamic reduction. Garnish each wedge with one whole piece of bacon.

*Note: This recipe serves 4-5 people. For a larger group double everything except the balsamic reduction. Also, to make this a meal, add any protein; turkey breast, filet of salmon or a de-boned rotisserie chicken!