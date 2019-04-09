Fists fly at Bob Evans when two employees fight in restaurant’s kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Fists were flying at a local Bob Evans after two employees got into a physical altercation inside the restaurant’s kitchen.

A 911 call came into Independence police on March 20 from the Bob Evans on Rockside Road.

According to Independence police, two employees started fighting inside the kitchen just after 6:00 in the evening.

Jason Vacula of Hudson was there eating with his family when the fight escalated into the dining room.

“We saw there was a scuffle in the kitchen; it spilled into the dining room. They went to the side door and exited the side door,” said Vacula.

Police were called while multiple employees were able to separate the two.

“We could just see them grappling, wrestling, and throwing punches,” said Vacula.

According to the police report, responding officers were told that one of the employees was possibly armed with a firearm.

The suspect was eventually stopped at gunpoint in the Bob Evans parking lot.

While no weapons were found, officers did locate unprescribed narcotics in his possession.

John Lee Sean Wilson, 30, of Garfield Heights was arrested and charged with felony drug possession and assault.

“I would never expect to see that happen in a Bob Evans. Even the crew seemed taken back by it; they didn’t know what to do,” said Vacula.

No comment from Bob Evans.