Cuyahoga County Council to consider plastic bag ban

CLEVELAND– The Cuyahoga County Council is considering a ban on disposable plastic bags.

The ordinance will have its first reading and referral to a committee during Tuesday evening’s meeting.

The legislation, introduced by council members Sunny Simon and Dale Miller, would stop stores from offering plastic bags to customers. Instead, retail establishments would have to provide either reusable or permitted paper bags.

“Discarded disposable bags are a major source of litter, pollute our open spaces, harm and kill wildlife, clog storm drains resulting in localized flooding, end up as debris in our neighborhoods and waterways, and contributes to blight,” the resolution said.

The ordinance includes a written warning for first offenses, followed by a $100 fine then a $500 fine for second and third offenses, respectively. It would be enforced by the Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs.