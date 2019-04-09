Cookies for a cause

Posted 11:21 am, April 9, 2019, by

April is Autism Awareness Month. There’s a delicious way you can help! Panera has brought back its Pieces of Hope for Autism cookie campaign. 100% of cookie proceeds benefit autism research. You’ll find the cookies at participating Panera locations through Sunday. www.PaneraBread.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.