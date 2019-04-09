April is Autism Awareness Month. There’s a delicious way you can help! Panera has brought back its Pieces of Hope for Autism cookie campaign. 100% of cookie proceeds benefit autism research. You’ll find the cookies at participating Panera locations through Sunday. www.PaneraBread.com
Cookies for a cause
April 9, 2019
