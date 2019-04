Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A 5-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car on Cedar Avenue.

According to EMS, the child was transported to Metro Hospital.

The incident happened Monday around 4:30 p.m.

According to Cleveland police on the scene, the child was conscious after the accident.

The driver stopped and was being questioned by police.

