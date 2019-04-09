Channing Frye thanks Cleveland before Cavs’ last game of the season

CLEVELAND — Channing Frye thanked Cleveland and the “best fans in the world” before the Cavaliers‘ last game of the season Tuesday night.

In March, Frye announced he would be retiring at the end of the season.

Before today’s game, @Channing_Frye wanted to thank the city of Cleveland — and the best fans in the world! #AllForFans#ThankYouChanning pic.twitter.com/b6VxpUpZzY — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 9, 2019

The 12-year veteran has been with Cleveland for much of the last three years, aside from a brief stint in Los Angeles. Frye was part of the team that overcame a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 NBA Finals to bring Cleveland its first major sports title in 52 years.

On Sunday, as the Cavs honored him, Frye said Cleveland has become home.

“I’ve won a championship here. I’ve had a kid here,” he said. “Then just having great teammates, then on the other end both my parents died while I was here. So just having those highs and lows. Going to the Finals, losing in the Finals, getting traded, coming back, injuries this year. I think with all these highs and lows, I’ve seen the best of Cleveland and I’ve seen the best of the fans. I think that’s why I’m endearing to them. A lot of people say, ‘I love our fans.’ I legitimately love our fans.”

