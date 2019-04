The Cleveland Browns have finally won a championship.

The Fox Sports NFL Twitter account kicked off a bracket challenge for “best NFL fan base” during NCAA March Madness. The Browns were in the sixth seed; seeding was based on the number of Twitter followers for each NFL team.

It came down to the Browns vs. the Titans. Voting ended at midnight Monday.

And the Browns took the crown with 70 percent of the votes.

We have a Champion! πŸ™Œ The Best NFL Fan Base goes to the @Browns! pic.twitter.com/vSAa61mdjr — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 9, 2019

It’s time to crown a champion! πŸ†@Browns vs @Titans to determine the NFL's Best Fan Base. Championship voting will last until midnight EST on Monday following the NCAA Championship game. So Twitter, you tell us…who has the best fans? — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 4, 2019

The Cleveland Browns reacted shortly after the announcement!