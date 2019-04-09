× Cavs, Cleveland officials to announce new name for Quicken Loans Arena

CLEVELAND– Officials from the Cavaliers and the city of Cleveland plan to make an announcement about the future of Quicken Loans Arena. The event begins at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 25-year-old facility will be renamed the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, a league source told FOX 8 News.

Construction continues on the two-year, $185 million renovation project to The Q, which including expanded public spaces and concourses, plus renovated clubs and suites. Work is expected to be complete by the start of the Cavs 2019-2020 season.

The Cavaliers’ lease for the arena extends through 2034 and in 2022, it will host the NBA All-Star Game.

The Q, then called Gund Arena, opened in 1994 and is the oldest publicly-owned arena in the NBA. It’s also home to the Cleveland Monsters hockey team.

