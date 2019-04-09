Ban on handing out birthday invitations at school sparks outrage from parents

SYDNEY, Australia – An elementary school in Sydney has banned its students from handing out birthday invitations at school.

According to the Daily Telegraph, parents were asked to email invitations to prevent children who are not invited from getting upset.

Parents were also asked to discourage their children from discussing party plans for the same reason.

“At the request of parents, and in consultation with the school community, Mosman Public School has asked that student birthday party invitations are not handed out during school hours due to the distress caused to students seen not to be invited,” a Department of Education spokesman explained.

The school apparently implemented the ban after a child became upset because they weren’t invited to a classmate’s party.

“It’s going too far, we have to build resilient kids,” one parent said.

One student apparently had invitations confiscated by a teacher, who gave them back to the child’s mother.