YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio– The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asked for the public’s help located a 17-year-old.

Willie Hall was last seen on Dec. 31, 2018 in Youngstown. Investigators said he may frequent the area of Akron.

Hall is 5 foot 7 and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Youngstown Police Department at 330-747-7911.