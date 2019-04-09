A twist on traditional bacon

We kicked off the show with a unique dish from Rosemary’s Vegan Daughter. She used eggplant to make a vegan bacon. You can find Rosemary’s Vegan Daughter at Vegan Market April 28th at Matchworks in Mentor. www.facebook.com/rosemarysvegandaughter

