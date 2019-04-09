× 13-year-old boy charged in murder of 14-year-old Canton girl

CANTON, Ohio– A 13-year-old boy is charged with aggravated murder in the death of a 14-year-old Canton girl.

Sylvia McGee suffered a gunshot wound and was found on Bieyl Court SW in early-morning hours of March 30.

Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo said the 13-year-old suspect was already charged with obstruction of justice earlier in the investigation. He will appear in Stark County Juvenile Court on the aggravated murder charge Wednesday morning.

The suspect and Sylvia were friends, the chief said. Since the suspect is 13, he is too young to be charged as an adult under Ohio law, according to Angelo.

Canton police released the name of the suspect, which is the department’s policy for juveniles charged with felonies. FOX 8 News decided not to use his name.

Sylvia was an eighth grader at Compton Learning Center’s Connection Program. She’s remembered as a sweet, caring girl who had a lot of friends.

She was laid to rest Monday afternoon.

Editor’s note: Police originally told FOX 8 the 13-year-old was charged with murder, then later clarified the charge is aggravated murder.