× You will soon need a ‘REAL ID’ to be able to fly in the U.S.

An important reminder from the Transportation Security Administration.

Beginning on October 1, 2020, every traveler must present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States.

The REAL ID licenses are usually marked by a star on the top of the card. The TSA says the REAL ID Act complies with the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.”

The TSA stresses that the new compliant licenses or other acceptable forms of ID, such as a valid passport, federal government PIV card or U.S. military ID, will be mandatory, beginning on October 1, 2020. So, individuals who are unable to verify their identity will not be permitted to enter the TSA checkpoint and will not be allowed to fly.

The Ohio BMV has information on its website on exactly what you need in order to obtain a compliant license.

According to the BMV, obtaining a compliant card requires more identity documents than the Standard Card. You will need to provide documents to prove the following:

full legal name

date of birth

social security number

proof of Ohio residency

proof of legal presence

***CLICK HERE for a list of acceptable documents***

VIDEO: ID requirements are changing Oct. 1, 2020. Learn more about flying with a REAL ID. #Check4thestar https://t.co/jQJ8sBEZ7D — TSA (@TSA) April 4, 2019