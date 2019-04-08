× Witness pulled gun on man as he tried to kidnap girl in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX — Someone who saw a little girl being attacked on her way to school in Phoenix may have saved the child’s life.

FOX 10 reports the 11-year-old was walking to school last week when police say a man grabbed her arm and pulled it behind her back and put his arm over her face.

A man who witnessed what was happening reportedly knocked down the suspect and pulled a gun on him.

Police say at that point the suspect took off; they are still looking for him.

Phoenix PD patrolling neighborhood near 24th Drive and Union Hills after 11-year-old girl was almost abducted on way to school, according to PD. A man came out, saw what was happening, knocked the suspect down and pulled a gun on him. Suspect ran. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/lr3lI9UvAU — Ty Brennan (@TyFox10) April 8, 2019