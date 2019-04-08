Witness pulled gun on man as he tried to kidnap girl in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX — Someone who saw a little girl being attacked on her way to school in Phoenix may have saved the child’s life.
FOX 10 reports the 11-year-old was walking to school last week when police say a man grabbed her arm and pulled it behind her back and put his arm over her face.
A man who witnessed what was happening reportedly knocked down the suspect and pulled a gun on him.
Police say at that point the suspect took off; they are still looking for him.
33.448377 -112.074037