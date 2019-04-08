Weather outlook: Cooler temps in store for next couple days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Monday’s high of 70°F was significantly above normal and a great way to start the week; however, with winds shifting from south to west and northwest, expect a cooler next few days.

Tuesday will feature a large temperature (north vs. south) range similar to Monday, but with seasonable temps…near 50° along the shoreline to 60-65° south.

A rogue spritz can’t be ruled out late Tuesday or Wednesday, but most places should remain rain-free through Wednesday.

Here is your 8-day forecast

The pattern is still featuring up and down temperatures through April 20 as we indicated last week. Given the chances of precipitation every 3 days or so with little chance for a ridge of warmth to develop that lasts longer than a day or two. The possibility for light snow has dropped.

Rainfall this week (April 7-12) looks to be above normal.

***Weather updates, here***