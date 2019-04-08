University Hospitals patients’ privacy information exposed

CLEVELAND, Ohio – University Hospitals says an employee at Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital sent an email to a group of patients that contained some contact information and information about a health condition in February.

According to UH, the email recipients had their email address placed in the ‘to’ field, which allowed everyone on the email list to see the names of other recipients.

The content of the message implied that all recipients shared the same medical condition, but the hospital says the message did not contain specific health information about any patient.

The unauthorized disclosure is a violation of UH policies and procedures.

The hospital reports the incident happened on February 28 and that UH launched an internal investigation on the same day.

UH says it is not aware of any identity theft but has reached out to all individuals affected.

UH reports it has taken action by providing additional training.